Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Racine, WI
