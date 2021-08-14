Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.