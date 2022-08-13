Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.