Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.