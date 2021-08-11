The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
This evening in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 d…
Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 t…