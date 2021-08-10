Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without a…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 d…
Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low ne…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see …
This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…