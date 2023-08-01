The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. E…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely i…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 5…