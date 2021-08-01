Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.