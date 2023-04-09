Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Racine, WI
