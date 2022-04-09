Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

