Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.