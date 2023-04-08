Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
