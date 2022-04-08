 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

