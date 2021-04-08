 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News