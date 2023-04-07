Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Racine, WI
