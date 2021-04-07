 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News