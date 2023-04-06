Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.