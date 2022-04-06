Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.