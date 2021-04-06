Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.