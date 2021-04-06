Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 47F. Winds S at…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. …
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Frid…