Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Racine, WI
