Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT.