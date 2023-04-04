Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Another cold front, more snow Wednesday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest on timing and amounts
Warming up Tuesday, but it's not going to last. Another cold front will cool us back down for Wednesday. Find out when snow is expected, how m…