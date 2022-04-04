Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI
