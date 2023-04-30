Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.