Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Racine, WI
