Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.