Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Racine, WI
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
