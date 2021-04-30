 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

