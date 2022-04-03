Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.