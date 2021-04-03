 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News