Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
