Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.