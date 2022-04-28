The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. M…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temp…