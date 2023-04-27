Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Racine, WI
