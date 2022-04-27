Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

