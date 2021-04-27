 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News