Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Toda…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rac…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Racine's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, the fore…