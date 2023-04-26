Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Racine, WI
