The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI
