Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.