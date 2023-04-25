Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Racine, WI
