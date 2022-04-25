 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

