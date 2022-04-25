Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…