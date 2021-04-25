The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI
