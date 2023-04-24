The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may be late April, but with yet another cold front coming in, snow is expected for Saturday. Get all the details on how long the snow will …
It's looking like another wet day across the area. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding,…
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 deg…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…