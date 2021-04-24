Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

