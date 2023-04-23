Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.