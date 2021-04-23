Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Raci…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rac…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Toda…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds S…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…