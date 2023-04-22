The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.