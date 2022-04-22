Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Temperatures in Racine w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You …
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…