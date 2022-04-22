Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.