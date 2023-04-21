Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Racine, WI
