Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI
