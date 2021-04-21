It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Raci…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool temp…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rac…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds S…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …