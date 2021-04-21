 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

