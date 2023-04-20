Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Racine, WI
