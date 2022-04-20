Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI
