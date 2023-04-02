Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Racine, WI
